MPs display ‘agbadza’ skill as parliament commemorates 30 years of democracy

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament displayed their dancing skills in parliament as the House commemorates 30 years of Ghana’s democracy.

Ayawaso West Wuogon legislator, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was the first to dance to the tune and was joined by Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu, Dzifa Gomashie of Ketu South, and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, among others.

Ghana’s Parliament is celebrating 30 years of democracy.

The commemorative event was held in the House in honour of this milestone.

On this occasion, statesmen such as past and present Speakers and legislators were present in parliament, among others.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
