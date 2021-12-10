MPs divided over adjournment date for Christmas break

Ghana's parliament

Parliament expected to go on break on December 17

Majority caucus wants recess date extended



Majority approves 2022 budget



There were some disagreements on the floor of Parliament House following a request for an adjournment on the original date of the house for Christmas break.



The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin requested that the break should be adjourned from the Original date which is December 17, 2021, to December 21, 2021 due to the unfurnished work with regards to the consideration of budget estimates for Ministries, Departments, and agencies.

Speaking during sitting on Friday, December 10, 2021, he said “We have agreed to have sitting on Monday and have extended sitting as well. We proposed to adjourn the House sine die on the 17th of December, but having regard to the exigencies of the time, we are looking at possibly Tuesday the 21st of December, 2021,” he said.



However, some members of Parliament have disagreed with the proposed adjournment, insisting that the house retains its original date for adjournment.



Parliament is currently considering estimates, for the 2022 budget, after the majority caucus approved the 2022 budget in the absence of the Minority.



The Finance Minister on last week Tuesday also presented some modifications of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.