MPs eulogize Dr Bawumia on his birthday

As Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia celebrates his 58th birthday, some Members of Parliament took to their official social media pages to eulogize the man described in the political landscape as “Economics Wizkid”.



Most of the MPs especially Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Old Tafo MP, believes that, the Vice President has been a pillar within the Ghanaian political landscape and his emerges has changed the trajectory of politics from “mere rhetorics to practical exemplary and development-oriented leadership.”



On his Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, Sunyani East MP wrote that, Dr Bawumia occupies a special place on the minds and hearts of the good people of Ghana.



“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, you have been a true champion of hope for Ghana and we look forward to another amazing year of your transformational leadership. May God continues to bless and keep you safe for our future,” Penelope Sheila Bartels-Sam, Ablekuma North MP wrote on her Facebook timeline.

On the morning of his birthday, Samira Bawumia, the wife of the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, sent out a lovely birthday message to celebrate her husband’s birthday.



She wrote on her official Facebook timeline, “Happy birthday my darling! Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“We thank Allah for adding another year to your life. I love you for your passion and commitment to our family and the nation."



“The kids and I pray for many more healthy and happy years ahead. Mwaaah,” she concluded.



Dr Bawumia is the twelfth child of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, an economist, a banker and the current vice president was born on October 7, 1963.

He attended the Sakasaka primary school in Tamale and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.



After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom to study banking and obtained a Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB).



Dr Bawumia graduated with First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987 and obtained a master’s degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford.



He obtained his PhD in Economics at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.



His specialization includes Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has numerous publications to his name and as vice president, he heads the Economic Management Team.

