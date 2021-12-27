MPs now pursuing Facebook populism rather than intellectual debate – Joe Wise laments

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu, has expressed his disappointment at the fact that Members of Parliament are now low on intellect but heavy on Facebook and populism.

He says unlike years ago, most Members of Parliament focus on populism rather than substance.



Joe Osei-Owusu is worried that Parliament has been reduced to a popularity contest rather than a contest of ideas.



Making this known in an interview with TV3, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament said “it appears to me that populism is gaining up a hand over intellectual depth in our parliament.



“There are very few people debating issues. Speaking to the things that matter. Very few of us. Too many are doing populist things showing demonstration so that we would be on Facebook and so on.”

Joe Wise, as he is affectionately called, said he is sad to make that observation but he thinks it’s right to say that the depth in Parliament has dwindled and that they are getting shallow.



Ghana’s Parliament has come under immense pressure and criticism over the past few weeks after a brawl over the controversial e-levy.



The eighth Parliament that was expected to give off its best to the people of Ghana seems to be disappointing the citizens of the country.