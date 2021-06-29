MPs pray against legalizing LGBTQ+ relations

• Some Ghanaian legislators have been praying fervently against the legalization of LGBTQ+ relations

• Same sex marriage in Ghana has been stiffly opposed by citizens and some religious bodies



• President Akufo-Addo has said same-sex marriage will not be legalised under his presidency



Some Members of Parliament have already begun seeking divine intervention to thwart off any stance to legalizing gay relations in Ghana.



Already, there have been growing calls by citizens, religious bodies, and other high-profile personalities against the movement as it is considered to be against the sociocultural, religious norms, and teachings of Ghana.



Although President Akufo-Addo has unequivocally stated that same-sex marriage will not be legalized during his tenure while legislators have been raising their voices into the heavens to pray ahead of an introduction of a private member’s bill to criminalize gay relations in the country.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, some MPs are captured praying in tongues, some others with their heads on tables, heavily invoking divine intervention against gay relations.



"We silence them, we silence them, we silence them," an MP in the video is heard praying.



Reactions to the video as first shared by 3news.com on June 29, 2021, are already gaining traction with tweeps unleashing mixed reactions.



Watch the video below.



