MPs share varied views on Akufo-Addo’s SONA

Panelists on Current Affairs Programme “Talking Point” have shared varied views in their assessment of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, said the President was frank with issues presented.



According to him, the government maintained a good posture in the delivery of its flagship programmes in the area of education with particular regard to TVET, Health, and Agriculture.



Mr. Opoku said the government’s commitment to ensure that its flagship programmes continue, shows leadership and should be commended.



Though he admitted that there is hardship, he expressed optimism that the economy will pick up in due time.



MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on the other hand, was not happy that the President’s address did not touch on legal education.

For him legal education in the country needs a critical review.



He however applauded the President for successes chalked up in TVET.



”No doubt there has been improvement in TVET, but some of us were expecting the President to address the issues of Legal Education”, according to the South Dayi MP alluding to the not too distant where many Law Students could not gain admission to the law School for varied reasons.



