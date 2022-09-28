MPs start begging 2 years after they leave office – Dr. Amoako Baah explains why govt isn't held accountable

Leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Dr. Amoako Baah

A leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Dr. Amoako Baah, has alleged that Members of Parliament (MPs), particularly those from the party in government, do not make any effort to hold the government accountable because of the fear of losing the luxuries they enjoy as parliamentarians.

According to him, most MPs resort to begging when they leave office and the likelihood of this experience is what makes them toe the line of the government even though they know its actions are not in the best interest of the country.



In a Joy FM interview on Wednesday which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Amoako Baah added that the same can be said for ministers of state who want to resign from the government due its failures but do not because there are no alternatives for them.



“If a minister resigns, what job can he get that pays him the same amount of money and benefits he was getting as a minister? That is the problem. You are with the government or you are with the government.



“So, when something is going wrong, you know it is wrong, what do you do? Go and talk to your wife, she will tell you to keep quiet and take your pay because when you leave the next person will do the same, will not say anything. So, you stay there (at post).



“Resign and do what? Resign and go and sit home and die. These politicians, MPs who are in Parliament, when they lose their seat, it doesn't take two years for them to come back and beg for help. That is the problem.

“And when you add the element of land cruiser, that is it, forget it. That car he never hopes to get in his entire life, now he has got one for free, he has got a driver, he gets free fuel. What are you going to complain for, just be quiet and take your pay,” he said.



He added that as long as there are no alternatives for politicians who resign from the government or those who stand up to the government and get sacked, ministers and MPs will continue to look on as governments destroy the country.



