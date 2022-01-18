MPs to take Covid booster shots before sitting resumes

Speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that Parliament intends to undertake a COVID-19 booster vaccination exercise for members before sitting resumes on January 25.

This, according to Mr. Bagbin, is to help contain the infection and spread of the virus within the corridors of Parliament.



The Speaker said these in a letter dated 6th January 2022 he wrote to inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about his trip to Dubai for medical review.



“Prior to the resumption of the House, Parliament intends to undertake a Covid-19 (Booster) vaccination exercise fort Honorable Members of Parliament and Officers of the Parliamentary Service as part of measures to contain the infection and spread of the coronavirus disease within the Parliamentary precinct, particularly in the wake of the spike in infections as well as the new wave of the omicron variant of the disease,” he said.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) had said it would soon begin administering Covid-19 booster shots to deal with the virus.



The GNA quoted Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General, (GHS) as saying that the Service has developed a booster policy, which would soon be made known to the public.

He said the policy would indicate the category of persons who qualify to receive boosters and the type to be administered.



“We have gone through and completed the needed processes for giving boosters and we will soon announce this. It may cover children within a particular age group, certain categories of people and that may also include pregnant women and the type of vaccines they can take,” he said.



Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu had revealed that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had so far vaccinated close to about 9 million people.



He told state broadcaster, the Ghana Television on Wednesday, January 12, that Ghana has close to over 12 million vaccines, adding, “that we are grappling with to see how we can get our people vaccinated”



The government targeted to vaccinate 20million by the end of last year but that target wasn’t achieved.

The Health Minister explained that it was due to the unavailability of the vaccines at the time.



“We couldn’t get to our 20 million vaccination target because for nearly 5 or 6 months we didn’t have vaccines in our stocks,” he said.



“We got a large number of people vaccinated in the month of December as compared to the previous month,” he added.