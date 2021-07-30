MPs who are against anti LGBTQI+ bill will lose their seats – Captain Smart predicts

Captain Smart

Radio and Television personality Captain Smart has alleged that Parliament has seventeen lawmakers who are indulged in homosexuality.

According to him, these seventeen persons have made it a point not to support the LGBTQI+ bill which is expected to be passed into law.



Captain Smart said these individuals made up of four women and fourteen men had a meeting over the weekend and have decided to kick against passing the bill into law.



“I know these MPs. They are seventeen in number and they had a meeting on Saturday at a hotel. What I want to tell them is that they will lose their seats if they do not support the bill. I have their names and I will not hesitate to mention them.



We will be at Parliament to monitor proceedings and we will be monitoring their body language. If you make a mistake and don’t support the bill, we will ensure that you don’t come back to Parliament after 2024,” he said on Accra-based Onua FM.



“We are hungry and you want us to be having anal sex? You can continue to fool but for homosexuality, we will not support it. Whoever rises against the bill will be dealt with a blow of losing their seat. Your arguments that Ghana will be blacklisted does not hold water so we will not support this.”

Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”