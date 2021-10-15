MPs who oppose anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will lose their seat - KT Hammond

KT Hammond

Lawmakers who openly kick against the anti- LGBTQI+ risked not returning to Parliament because their action will be in contravention of their constituents.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahiru Hammond is daring colleague lawmakers who have the balls to openly oppose the bill and see where that lands them in the next election.



“Which constituency will you go and say I am against the Anti-LGBTQUI+ bill in promotion of that nonsense of activities.



"If you are a man, go and say you support activities of homosexuality and see if you will come back to parliament. We beg the clergy that we will represent their interest”, he disclosed on Accra-based Asempa Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, having unnatural carnal knowledge is already punishable by the laws of the country reiterating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s stance against homosexuality in the country.



“It is a Private Members' Bill and has some legal components we are looking at but that does not imply that MPs are in support of the LGBTQI+ nonsense…not at all.



"It will never happen and I am sure no lawmaker will support that nonsense of the practice. It is madness to allow them to come and such things here,” he stressed.

About Anti LGBTQI+ Bill



The legislation is titled ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’.



Groups and individuals who advocate for the rights of LGBTQI people or offer support will also face sanctions under the law aside from those who engage in it.



The Bill has sparked outrage from human rights activists and persons sympathetic to LGBTQI people, but the proposed legislation has been welcomed by a significant number of Ghanaians and Christian groups.



However, others have also called for a review of Ghana’s laws to be more accommodating of minority groups, as many countries are decriminalizing homosexuality.



In February 2020 for instance, the then Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, warned the World Bank against homosexuality conditions in development assistance to Ghana.