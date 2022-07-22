MPs worried over low Covid-19 vaccination in Ashanti region

Chairman of Parliamentary Select Committee on Heath, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has expressed worry about the low coverage of COVID-19 vaccination in the Ashanti region.

The Regional Health Directorate targeted to vaccinate about 70 percent of the total population of the region.



As of July 15, a total of 1,447,147 people representing 42.2 percent have been fully vaccinated, the Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang has revealed.



The Regional Health Director made this revelation while briefing the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi



He said 2,149,840 people representing 62.7 percent of the population, have at least taken one dose of the vaccine.

The Kumasi Metropolis, he said, has the highest coverage of the vaccination while the Kwabre East Municipality has the lowest coverage.



Addressing the media today, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Kumasi, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie expressed worry about the low coverage of the exercise, especially in the rural areas.



He feared that those in the rural areas will be most affected if the disease starts to spread again since they have the lowest coverage of the vaccination.



The Effiduase-Asokore legislator, therefore, called on the public to get vaccinated against the pandemic to prevent any fifth wave.