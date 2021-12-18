MTN Junction in Kpone Kokompe gutted by fire, 8-year-old girl dead

Many wooden structures in the area were burnt by the fire

Source: Amedor Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

An eight-year-old girl got trapped and burnt to death by a fire while her parents sustained several injuries in a fire outbreak at MTN Junction at Kpone Kokompe, Tema Community 25, in the Greater Accra Region.

About twenty-five wooden structures were also raided by the fire before the incident was saved by the Devtraco Fire Service Unit in the Tema Region.



Divisional Officer Grade Three, Fiifi Oppong, who is the Acting Regional Operation Officer for Fire Service in Tema Region, in an interview said “on Thursday, December 16, 2021, about 11: 30 pm, our Fire Master Control at the headquarters instructed the Devtraco fire service unit to attend to a fire outbreak at MTN Junction in Kpone Kokompe which the workers got to the scene on time.”



He continued that, the situation at the fire scene compelled the firefighters to call for fire engine assistance from the Tema Industrial Area Fire Branch in order to assist quench the fire.



Mr. Oppong noted that around 12:07 am, December 17, 2021, the early hours of Friday, the fire servicemen were able to confine the fire to prevent further destruction.



According to him, twenty-five wooden structures were reduced to nothing by the

fire while more than a hundred wooden structures in the area were saved by the immersed effort of the fire servicemen.



He said, “our investigations after bringing down the fire indicate that two people suffered injuries and were carried to the hospital while their eight-year-old daughter, unfortunately, died in the wooden structure.”



Fiifi Oppong advised that residents living in wooden structures of this kind must desist from illegal connections and must legally acquire meters from the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) across the country.



He said people must employ the services of qualified ECG workers to work on their lights at home to ensure safety in connecting electricity to the homes.



He further entreated people who use gas for domestic purposes to put it off or not to leave any fire naked after usage to curb further fire constraints.