MTTD generates GH₵2 million in fines as 2,705 traffic offenders convicted

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has reported a significant achievement in road safety, revealing that fines from traffic offenders have amounted to 2 million cedis.

Between January and October 2023, the MTTD successfully obtained convictions for over 2,7000 offenders, contributing to a notable reduction in road accidents and fatalities.



Key initiatives such as Operation PAILES (Police Anti-Insecure Loading Enforcement Strategy) and Police Invisible Eyes played pivotal roles in securing these convictions.



As of now, 12 individuals are serving jail terms, while fines imposed on other offenders have substantially bolstered the country's revenue.



Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director for Research and Education at the MTTD, expressed optimism about the impact of these punitive measures on behavioral change.



Speaking at the launch of the National Road Safety Authority's "Stop speeding-Stay Alive" road safety Christmas campaign on December 5, 2023, he stated, “In this period from January to October this year, we can report that about 2,705 offenders, when put before the court, were convicted.

"So far, 12 are in jail, and the court imposed varying fines on all, accruing a total fine of GHC1,988,219 to the state coffers. We hope this will go a long way to deter those who are bold to repeat such behaviours and deter those who intend to start for the first time.”



Furthermore, the Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (OPERATION PAARI) he noted has contributed to a significant decrease in motorcycle-related deaths as offenders are sensitized and issued warning letters.



Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng noted, “Last year, we had 811 deaths by October... it has reduced to 751.



"One death is one too many, so if the population is increasing and this introduction is also yielding positive results, it’s natural that we are happy with it.”



