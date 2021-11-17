MTTD officers take over all tolls by 12 am – Roads Minister

Toll booth

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Road and Highways has directed the Motor traffic and transport Department (MTTD) to take over road and bridge tolls across the country effective Thursday, November 18, 2021.

This is in line with the government’s decision to abolish road and bridge tolls across the country.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 17 after the budget presentation by the Finance Minister and copied to GhanaWeb, the Roads Minister stated:



“Following the presentation of the 2022 budget by the Finance Minister on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Ministry of Road and Highways hereby directs the cessation of collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide. This directive takes immediate effect from 12 am on Thursday, November 18 2021.



“The Motor traffic and transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service will be on hand to provide security at the toll locations from the effective date.”



“Motorists are kindly advised to approach the locations with caution and observe all safety measures that will be put in place. The motoring public will be advised of further measures in due course,” the statement concluded.





Ken Ofori-Atta during the reading of the 2022 budget statement hinted that there will be an end to the collection of the tolls across the country.



The Finance Minister explained, “Government will complete its work with this House to pass the fees and charges bill for implementation in 2022.



“These fees and charges will be subject to automatic adjustment consistent with the annual average inflation as announced by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).



“A comprehensive review will be conducted after every fifth-year taking into consideration, other factors besides inflation including, improvement in quality of service delivery and privatisation of some of the services, where feasible. Mr. Speaker, our roads need fixing. Our roads are being fixed.



“It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation. We even want to do a lot more and this budget will cater for this.



“That is why for decades, Government after Government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance.

“This is the situation in many countries. However, over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.



“The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities.



“To address these challenges, Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately after the Budget is approved (after appropriation or now?). The toll collection personnel will be reassigned. The expected impact on productivity and reduced environmental pollution will more than offset the revenue forgone by removing the tolls.”







