MTTD urges pedestrians to wear reflective clothing at night

Sergeant Richard Timinka of Tema MTTD with an official of GNA

Sergeant Richard Timinka of the Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) has advised pedestrians to wear reflective clothing, especially at night to curb pedestrian knockdowns.

He noted that most streets in Tema were dark at night making it difficult for drivers to spot pedestrians on the road, “therefore a reflective vest would provide an additional signal to the driver.



"I am advocating for pedestrians to wear reflectors especially in the evening because of the dark nature of our roads so that drivers can spot them".



Sgt. Timinka, stated on behalf of the Tema MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police, William Asante at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and MTTD road safety campaign platform.



The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project seek to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers on road safety regulations, rules and laws.



Sgt. Timinka noted that although it was not a regulation, it was necessary for the safety of other categories of road users.

He cited, for example, people who take a long walk along the road especially at night saying “it will make it easier for the driver to be aware of your presence on the road when he throws his light and it falls on you”.



Sgt. Timinka also cautioned pedestrians to cross the road using the pedestrian crossings also known as zebra crossing and footbridges where applicable and advised against crossing the road anyhow and anywhere at “your convenience may end up endangering your life”.



He said it was ideal and by regulations to cross roads at a pedestrian crossing or footbridges and intersections, "per engineering, most zebra crossing within a roundabout is close to the entry or exit, this is because when entering or exiting the roundabout, the driver reduces speed to allow for pedestrians to cross”.



He also cautioned pedestrians to cross roads at appropriate places and desist from crossing roads with headphones on and making calls.



Sgt. Timinka advised drivers to allow pedestrians to cross the road since most cannot use the zebra crossing because the markings have faded off.

He noted that the MTTD had identified the absence of road markings as a major contributor to road fatalities.



"The MTTD have identified about 58 pedestrian crossings that have no marking or where there are, it had faded due to the rains and other human activities,” he said.



He, therefore, called on Road management authorities to urgently repair the faded road markings in the Tema Region, stressing “there are schools close to some of the highways and the absence or faded road markings or zebra crossing points make it difficult for children to cross the road.