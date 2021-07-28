MTTD urges tourism operators to set up rest stops on Volta route

The stops would prevent road accidents according to the MTTD

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been advised to set up rest stops on the Volta to Tema route as a measure to reduce driver fatigue and consequently curb road accidents.

Sergeant Richard Timinka of the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) explained due to the long journey from the Northern sector of the country through the Volta Region to the southern sector, drivers spent a lot of time on the way and are fatigued by the time they get to Afienya.



He stated that when they get tired as a result of the long-distance driving, they veer off the road and crash, “so accident rate around Afienya is on the increase.



Sgt Timinka stated on behalf of Chief Superintendent William Asante, MTTD Tema Regional Commander during an engagement with the Tema Regional office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the weekly Road Safety campaign.



The GNA-Tema and MTTD road safety campaign sought to create awareness and advocate the need to be cautious as road users in order to reduce the occurrence of road accidents in the country and sensitize drivers on road safety regulations.



Sgt Timinka encouraged investors and other operators to consider investment in rest spots along the Accra-Volta Region routes apart from being lucrative would also provide rest for the public and drivers.

He advised that other business people should take advantage of the rest stop and set up eateries and repair workshops explaining that when drivers know that they can make a stop while repairing their vehicles, it would give them some leverage to rest.



Sgt. Timinka said previously, the bad nature of the Shai Hills road caused accident but that portion of the road had been worked on and the potholes sealed and this led to drivers speeding on the road.



He said the MTTD had also identified that some passengers incited drivers to speed on the Aflao route because of the nature of their businesses and their eagerness to arrive early.



"Those who drive on the Aflao route because of the nature of their business, they are more of the business class so they encourage the drivers to speed so that they can meet their customers. Some passengers even alight from vehicles because the drivers do not speed," he said.



He stated that passengers on board vehicles had the responsibility to tell drivers to drive carefully because if an accident occurs all on board would suffer.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema GNA Regional Manager, stated that the media have a responsibility to help and support the security service especially MTTD in road safety campaigns.



"The Tema GNA has teamed up with the MTTD to raise awareness on the need for pedestrians, drivers and all road users to be mindful of the road," he stated.



He called on all to join the MTTD to fight carelessness on our roads stating that some of the accidents were purely out of carelessness, there is therefore the need to change.



Mr Ameyibor called on major stakeholders including; Ghana Private Roads Transport Union, Media, Police and the Road Safety Commission to intensify the public advocacy against road accidents.