MUSEC cancels 2023 Dzodze Dezá, youth laments over it's impact on local businesses

The celebration of Dzodze Dezá

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Medium and small-scale industry owners in the Ketu South municipality and its adjoining towns of the Volta Region are lamenting over a highly anticipated Dezá (Palm festival) which has been canceled.

According to Dzodze Youth Club, they are not only disappointed over the cancellation of the festival but are worried that the move will negatively affect the area's economy.



In a press statement issued by the youth and signed by King Nobert Akpablie,



the Communication Director of the Club, the youth noted how the cancellation has affected their investments.



"Businesses invested their lots in anticipation of a grand patronage, citizens home and abroad were in high spirits towards celebrations, which was to start in the first week of October"



However, "This decision is a big setback to the progress we made over the years"



Dzodze most strongest is one of the activities for this year's celebration. The organiser, Wilson Amos Agblemor, Chief Executive Officer of SASA Events said he's invested so much, a lot (of money) into it before the news (cancellation of the festival) came", the statement read.

Why the cancellation?:



The Ketu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) suspended this year's festival due to a chieftaincy dispute.



MUSEC said the decision was to prevent unforeseen conflict in the area and also give enough space to the people to settle their differences.



The youth welcomed the idea but were of the view that "This decision is a big setback to the progress we made over the years".



They, however, called on the traditional leaders to find amicable ways to settle the dispute and also called on the youth of the area to remain calm.



"We are also by this release calling for calm at the youth front", they said.