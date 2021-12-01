MUSIGA is in coma and needs revival - Ras Caleb alleges

MUSIGA presidential aspirant, Mr. Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi

Source: GNA

Mr Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, the Greater-Accra Regional Chairman of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has revealed that the Union is in a coma and needs a competent leader to revive it.

Mr Appiah-Levi, who is contesting for the MUSIGA elections slated for January 2022, said, "Presently, MUSIGA is in a coma and needs to be revived; it is a sorry sight, and it makes me bleed."



Mr Appiah-Levi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Tema Entertainment Desk, noted that MUSIGA was faced with a series of challenges, and to get it resolved, it needs a leader who could strengthen it.



"We need progressive leadership to operationalise the Union's Constitution and empower the Regional Branches to enable them to serve better," he said.



Mr Appiah-Levi emphasised that the Union has been trampled upon, and it has weakened the faith of musicians, adding that, "MUSIGA is no more appealing, so we need to rebuild it on a strong foundation to feed the needs of musicians."



Answering questions on what he was bringing on board that would be distinct from other leaderships to promote the success of the Union, Mr Appiah-Levi, said with him as president, the Union would operate within the tenets of law and order.



Mr Appiah-Levi, the General Manager at Redhouse Records Ghana and Board Member of Models Union of Ghana (MODUGA), noted that his motivation to join the MUSIGA presidential race was to strengthen its structures.

Mr Appiah-Levi, who was also the former Director of Reggae Music at MUSIGA, disclosed that if given the nod as MUSIGA President, the Union would acquire its own buildings: at the National, Regional, and District levels.



The offices would consist of live rehearsals and recording studios, radio and television networks, newspaper and magazine publishing offices.



He added that "we will have in place regional bands with sets of musical instruments, vehicles, and heavy-duty standby generators to enable our musicians to tour for live performances."



He said the Union under his tenure would be poised with a series of comprehensive workshops, forums, seminars, and music academy programmes to facilitate and enhance the musicians' careers.



Mr Appiah-Levi is a songwriter, composer, arranger, singer, performer, and a roots reggae artiste, broadcaster, farmer, and rural planner.