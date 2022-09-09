0
Menu
News

'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth Jerry Rawlings 202112 The Queen last visited Ghana in 1999

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media is often the best avenue to test the pulse of a topical issue online, often times even offline.

So, it was for good reason that the global trends as at September 8, 2022; included among others, #QueenElizabeth, Rest In Peace, London Bridge etc. Queen Elizabeth II had died.

The world's longest serving leader, was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022, via a statement from the royal family.

But localized trends in Ghana aside the global ones had 'Maa Lizzy' also as a top trend. It turns out that, this was how social media users were celebrating the life and mourning the passing of the Queen.

Most Ghanaians posted funny tweets about how they are marking the passing, whiles others also took to serving historical material of Queen Elizabeth's direct interaction with Ghana - visits in 1961 and 1999; as well as times when Ghanaian leaders had met her at the Buckingham Palace.

Find below some of the tweets:

















About the late Queen

Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.

She became queen at the age of 26 and remained on the throne for seven decades before her death.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of State for 14 other jurisdictions.

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, has been named succesor and by that becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel