Maakro M/A Primary 'A' classrooms turned into brothel - Headmistress laments

The school has appealed to GES to construct a fence wall for them

The Headmistress of Maakro M/A Primary 'A' School in the Suame Municipal of the Ashanti region, Mrs. Florence Tawiah, has lamented over their classrooms being turned into a brothel by the residents.

This, according to the headmistress, was a result of the lack of classrooms and poor security at the school during the evening.



The headmistress speaking to Otec News’ reporter, Simon Opoku Afriyie, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the school, added that the situation has also given room to ‘wee’ smokers to practice their immoral acts.



The school has therefore appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to construct a fence wall around the school to secure the school’s security against these immoral and illegal activities.



“Lack of fence wall has paved the way for the residents to bring in their boyfriends and girlfriend to engage in sexual activities. Sometimes condoms and tissues are found in the classrooms in the morning,” she said.

“Wee smokers too have also taken over the classrooms during the evening and the day times. Sometimes I have to fight them to leave for teachings and learning to go on,” Mrs Tawiah added.







“All those challenges in the school are due to lack of proper and or tight security service and fence wall that has not been constructed around the school to restrict unwanted entries, so the GES should rescue us from these challenges for effective teaching and learning,” she passionately appealed to GES.