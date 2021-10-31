Mac Manu assures COCOBOD staff of better working conditions

Sun, 31 Oct 2021 Source: 3news.com
The new Board of Directors of COCOBOD and Senior Management have held an interactive durbar for staff in Takoradi (Western Region).
The Chairman of the Board, Peter Mac Manu assured that the Board is working to address concerns about welfare and working conditions.
The Board in turn encouraged the staff to give off their best to achieve its goals for the cocoa season. The team also visited some of COCOBOD’s operational facilities in Takoradi. pic.twitter.com/j69KxgRKiX— Ghana Cocoa Board (@ghcocobod) October 30, 2021
Source: 3news.com
Related Articles:
- Ghana risks losing 75% of its cocoa viablity due to rising temperatures – British High Commissioner
- Opuni trial: How seven Supreme Court justices voted on Honyenuga’s reinstatement
- Opuni’s trial: Justice Dotse admits meeting Godfred Dame in chambers
- Here’s how some top 10 non-traditional export commodities fared in Q2 2021
- Pension Scheme to woo Ghana youth into cocoa farming takes off
- Read all related articles