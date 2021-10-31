1
Mac Manu assures COCOBOD staff of better working conditions

Peter Mac Manu NPP Campaign Chairman 20201 Chairman of COCOBOD, Peter Mac Manu

Sun, 31 Oct 2021 Source: 3news.com

The new Board of Directors of COCOBOD and Senior Management have held an interactive durbar for staff in Takoradi (Western Region).

The Chairman of the Board, Peter Mac Manu assured that the Board is working to address concerns about welfare and working conditions.

