Machete-wielding thugs attack residents at Atwima Boko, four injured

One Of The Wounded Victims.png One of the injured victims

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

About 20 thugs wielding machetes have reportedly invaded Atwima Boko Community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region injuring four persons in the attack.

The unknown men Thursday, June 16, 2022, according to eyewitnesses stormed the community to attack and rob unsuspecting residents in the early hours of the day.

Some victims in an interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng disclosed that about five mobile phones and an undisclosed amount of money was looted in the process by the suspects.

One witness who craved anonymity said the hoodlums upon getting to the community attacked both men and women indiscriminately and inflicted machete wounds on their victims.

Four of the victims who sustained severe injuries have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The Assembly member of Boko Electoral Area, Hon Emmanuel Agyei Owusu who confirmed the incident, said they have officially lodged complaints at the Atwima-Takyiman Denkyemouso District Police Command.

He expressed worry over the attack and called for security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

