Macho Kaaka's family reject Ejura Committee report

Macho's death has triggered protest at Ejura

The family of slain activist Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Macho Kaaka have discredited the report by the three-member ministerial committee of inquiry which was set up to probe the mêlée that ensued after his death.

Nafiu Mohammed, a brother of the late Kaaka told CitiNews that the family is unimpressed with the report by the committee.



He noted that the report is riddled with factual inaccuracies which cannot be used to make any sound argument.



He explained that after perusing the document which was made public on Monday, September 27, 2021; he is certain that the committee did not do a good job.



“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations.”



The committee in its report established that Macho Kaaka’s murder had no correlation with his social media activism as earlier speculated.

The committee rather attributed his death to a feud between Macho Kaaka and his one of his siblings. This position of the committee is influenced by what the committee members admitted as evidence presented by some witnesses.



“We, accordingly, find that the death of “Kaaka” was not directly linked to his social media activism. It is more probably a family feud. This is also supported by the testimony of Aminu Mohammed, a resident of Ejura and a friend of the late Kaaka”, portions of the report read.



Nafiu Mohammed, however, holds a different position. He said that their allegations of a feud within the family is not true.



“We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies.” Macho Kaaka, it will be recalled died on June 28, 2021; whiles on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he was attacked by some unknown persons.



Violence broke out after his burial, leading to the setting up of a committee by the Ministry of Interior to probe the causes of the violence and make recommendations.

The 55-page report by the committee was made public on Monday September 28, 2021.



Read the full report below:



