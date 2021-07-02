Macho Kaaka was not murdered due to his activism – COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah

• COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah says a preliminary investigation shows the late Macho Kaaka was not murdered due to his activism

• She said the IGP will not disclose information yet to the public in order not to comprise investigations



• The Police said information will be available to the general public when need be



Director-General of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service, COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah, has disclosed that preliminary investigations into the death of Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Macho Kaaka have shown that he was not murdered as a result of his activism.



This revelation comes on the back of claims that the deceased was attacked by an angry mob due to his activism.



Addressing journalists after the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, held a closed-door meeting with the Economic Fighters League and conveners of #FixTheCountry, COP Addo Danquah gave some clarity on the claims.



She said the IGP has not disclosed what the police is doing about the case in order not to compromise the investigations.

“…they gave the impression that nothing was not being done and that the person was attacked by people who were angry because he was an outspoken person and all that but investigations has revealed that it is actually not the case and that because the case is still under investigations, he [IGP] doesn’t want to compromise the investigation,” she told journalists



She further noted that the IGP assured the group that “at the appropriate time whatever the investigation would have come out with will be made available to the general public.”



Following the death of Kaaka on Monday, some irate youth took to the streets to register their protests leading to the deployment of the military on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to help quell the protests.



During the security action, soldiers opened fire on the protesters resulting in the death of two persons and four others sustaining injuries.



