Macho Saaka wasn’t part of #Fixthecountry – Family

Source: Peace FM

The family of late Ibrahim Mohammed also known as “Macho Saaka” has debunked claims that their son was a member of the #FixTheCountry movement.

This follows series of reports that Macho was a member of the social activism group that has gain prominence on social media.



However, in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the elder brother of the late Ibrahim Mohammed, Mahawia Ibrahim debunked the claim and called for calm while the security agencies independently conduct their investigations.



He said “I have been saying from the very first day Saaka was pronounced dead that the reason for his untimely exit has nothing to do with politics. So I am pleading with Ghanaians to not associate politics with his demise so that the police officers working on the case can independently conduct their investigations so we all will know what the truth really is and bring closure to the matter.



“I have heard that people are spreading false information to the effect that my brother is a member of the #FixTheCountry movement but let me state categorically that my brother was not a member of that movement and so I call on people sending those messages across to put an end to it and let the police do their work,” he added.



Macho, 45, a resident of Ejura in the Ashanti Region was reportedly attacked by some unknown people in Ejura last Friday.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Godwin Ahianyo, the suspects laid an ambush in front of the house of the deceased and attacked him when he returned home on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at about 1:30 am.



He died on Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, checks with the Regional Police Command indicate that two suspects have since been picked up by the police in connection with the death of Macho.



The police said the suspects were arrested upon police intelligence and were currently in police custody pending further investigation into the matter.



