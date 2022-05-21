Macho men attacks B-BOVID security personnel

File Photo

Some Security men maning B-BOVID an Agribusiness entity in Mpohor District have been attacked by "macho men".

The Police have since initiated investigations into why such able-bodied men unlawfully surrounded the premises and as well attacked the men on duty.



B-BOVID is a company which is into agribusiness and it is located near Wassa Mpohor in the Western Region.



Mr Issa Ouedraogo, founder and Board Chairman of B-BOVID addressed a press conference that perceived that the macho men might have been employed by Moringa Mauritius Africa, a company the firm has a legal tussle with.



He explained that Moringa Mauritius Africa, which has made investments into B-BOVID is in a legal tussle with him (Issa Ouedraogo) over the assets of the company.



Mornings Mauritius according to the CEO is alleging over 90.1 per cent of B-BOVID.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court is expected to appoint a Receiver to manage the company until the ownership dispute between the current CEO and Moringa Mauritius Africa was settled.



He said in December last year, an Accra High Court restrained one Antoine Turpin who was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B-BOVID unilaterally by Moringa Mauritius from holding himself as the company's CEO.



"The same restriction was placed on me. So the company was shut down last year due to operational difficulties and the workers were sent home".



"While the case is still pending in court, officials of Moringa Mauritius attempted several times to breach the company's security and enter the premises. Each time they tried to enter, they were restrained by the company's security", he revealed.



He, therefore, wondered why such behaviour manifested on the evening of Tuesday, May, 17 against the orders of the court.