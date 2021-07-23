Macho men kill physical instructor, rob others of valuables at Tantra Hill

The Accra Regional Police Command responded to a distress call and has launched investigations

The Accra Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into the murder of a 34-year-old man at Tantra Hill, Accra.

The physical instructor, Mr Stephen Akowuah, was shot dead around 1 am on Thursday, 22 July 2021 in his apartment.



The police said it received a distress call and responded accordingly.



Upon getting to the crime scene, the police said the caller directed its personnel to the room of the victim.



The said its personnel were informed that the three armed muscled men stormed into the residence and shot Mr Akowuah to death without any provocation.

They then ransacked other apartments and robbed the tenants of their mobile phones and various sums of money.



During the robbery, a tenant was hit on the head and sustained injuries.



The injured victim has been sent to the hospital for medical assistance while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.