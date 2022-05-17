0
Machomen beat up presenter, ransack local radio station in Cape Coast

Tue, 17 May 2022

A presenter of a local radio station, Benya FM, in the Central Region has reportedly been assaulted by some unidentified men.

According to a report by JoyNews, the attack occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, when the matter of premix fuel distribution was being discussed.

The discussion bothered around the non-availability of premix fuel and how those who are not fishermen were given the product to the detriment of fishers who need it.

Eyewitnesses say the gang of built men stormed the premises of the radio station, forced their way into the building and disrupted the discussion.

They reportedly pulled down some of the station’s equipment and beat up the presenter.

Transmission from the station immediately went offline following the attack on the radio.

