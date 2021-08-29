Mad rush for accident drinks at Asukawkaw mountain

Some residents from nearby communities fetching' the assorted drinks

Source: GNA

Christmas came early for residents in the enclave close to the Asukawkaw Mountain following an accident involving a trailer truck loaded with soft drinks.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at about 1600 hours killing the driver and mate, who got stuck in the truck after it veered off and plunged into a ravine.



The Ghana News Agency's (GNA) visit to the accident scene saw residents from nearby communities 'fetching' the assorted drinks from the valley of the Asukawkaw mountain and parking them onto tricycles, baskets, basins and sacks for easy conveyance.



Some of the 'beneficiaries' who spoke to the GNA disclosed that the gesture was to prevent the drinks from going to waste, while they could make 'good use' of them.

Others said they were in a rush for the drinks because they wanted to start businesses in their communities with them, saying “one man's misfortune is a fortune for the other”.



Madam Alima Sharifa together with some rescuers treated themselves to some of the drinks at the scene of the accident, as they did not see their action as an infringement of the law.