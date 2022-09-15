Madina Court fines herdsmen GH¢420 for rearing cows in a residential area

File phot: The suspect will spend 3 months in jail if he fails to pay the fine

The Madina Magistrate Court has fined a man for rearing cows in a residential area contrary to the bye-laws of the La Nkwantang Municipal Assembly.

The convict Shaban Abubakar according to a report by Adomonline.com, sighted by GhanaWeb, pleaded guilty to a lack of a permit for keeping animals and causing public health nuisance.



The court presided over by Suzana Nyakotey imposed a fine of GH¢420.00 on Abubakar, stating that the convict would serve a three-month prison term if he failed to pay the fine.



The court further ordered him to demolish his cattle kraal and relocate the cows to a place which conforms with the assembly's regulations.



The prosecuting officer in the case, Bernice Ofori Nyarko, an Environmental Health Officer of the Assembly, informed the court that the convict reared cows in a residential area under insanitary conditions.



She narrated that residents in the area suffered discomfort from the stench of accumulated dung produced by the cows kept by Abubakar in the residential area.

According to her, the convict had failed to act on residents' complaints in the area and also failed to honour a notice to relocate the cows.



GA/SEA