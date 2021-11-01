Madina MP ‘arrest’ brouhaha: Major issues addressed in Police statement

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP

• Police have denied reports they tried to arrest Madina MP

• Police say they had invited the MP over incidents during a protest he led last week



• Police say they will continue to seek the cooperation of the MP over the matter



The Ghana Police Service formally denied widespread reports that their officers had been despatched to arrest a sitting Member of Parliament at a Church Service in Accra on October 31, 2021.



A statement issued late Sunday described the said reports as "untrue," adding that any plain-clothed officer who may have been at the church was likely there on intelligence gathering duties.



The statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General of Public Affairs, did not state whether that intelligence gathering was related to an invitation they had extended to the Madina MP, which he has turned down citing Parliamentary privilege.

The attempted 'arrest' was the second in under a week after an earlier attempt was thwarted by youth in Madina after their MP led them for a protest dubbed #FixOurRoads on October 25, 2021.







Below are other issues the Police statement addressed:



• Police investigating certain alleged criminal acts from October 25 #FixOurRoads protest led by MP



• The Police on the day of protest "invited" the MP, no attempt to arrest him

• MP declined the invitation citing Parliamentary privilege



• Three persons helping Police with investigations relative to the issue



• Police will continue to seek MP's cooperation



• Police will continue investigations into the issue













