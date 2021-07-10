Madina MP donates two months salary to fix broken footbridge

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP

Madina Constituency Member of Parliament, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has donated two months of his salary to fix a broken bridge in the heart of the Baba Yara Community School in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

The Baba Yara Community School according to residents has churned out lots of prominent Ghanaians who hold respectable positions but currently wears an outlook which is unbefitting.



The metal plates on it have all rusted and replaced with pieces of rotten wood. This renders it a disaster prone spot for school children.



Lawyer Sosu who came with contractors to access and estimate reconstruction of the footbridge was downhearted and therefore pledged to donate two months salary to fix the bridge.



Lawyer Sosu also expressed concern about the state of the school buildings, the primary in particular and the compound which easily gets flooded promising to help do landscaping and repaint the school to give it a facelift.



He also pledged to help activate a toilet facility which has been completed but not in use, compelling pupils to attend to nature’s call in the bush.











