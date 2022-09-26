Madina MP files bill to cause radical changes in General Legal Council

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu is seeking radical changes to the General Legal Council through a Private Members Bill.

The MP who is seeking a reconstitution of the GLC has filed a Bill in parliament with the support of the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor.



“In my view, it is obvious that change is imminent and it is the only way we can resolve the matters. “In fact, it is part of the reasons why myself and my colleague, Hon Dafeamekpor, [are] championing a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament, requesting for a complete overhaul of the General Legal Council; its membership, its composition, its function and everything has to be overhauled. “The same thing has to be applied to the approach we see legal education,” the MP said in an interview on TV3.



The move by the MP and his colleague comes on the back of the rescheduling of an entrance examination by the Ghana School of Law as a result of question leakage.

A four-page examination question scheduled to be administered on Friday, September 23, 2022, was cancelled as the questions were shared on social media hours before it was to be taken. The General Legal Council has over the years been criticised for deliberately limiting access to legal education in Ghana.







GA/DO