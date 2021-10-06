Madina MP petitions Speaker over School of Law exams brouhaha

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to instruct the General Legal Council to release the raw score for candidates who wrote the entrance exams.
The MP said he had to file the petition following the public outcry on the matter.
“Following recent reports of mass failure in the Law School Entrance Exams and the related public outcry, I have today petitioned the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament to Order the General Legal Council to submit raw scores of Candidates for verification in line with Article 37 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.”
Read the full statement below
https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/148/14831352.jpg
https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/507/50789295.jpg
- Parliament resumes sittings October 26
- We oppose the use of policy to inconvenience Ghanaians – Minority reacts to SIM card re-registration
- Bagbin will leave a footprint on Ghana’s governance architecture – Minority Leader
- Hung Parliament must champion Constitutional Review process – Haruna Iddrissu
- Presidential jet saga: Ablakwa has full support of Minority - Haruna Iddrisu
- Read all related articles