Madina MP/police case: Be careful not to institutionalize 'official lawlessness' - Parliament told

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo, has condemned the Speaker of Parliament's refusal to release Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu to the Police.

The Police have made a request summoning the MP after the latter was cited in a riotous demonstration at Madina on Monday, October 25, 2021.



According to reports, the MP nearly run his vehicle over some Police officers and civilians during the protest while the protesters blocked roads in the community.



He has refused to present himself for interrogation.



The Speaker has also declined the Police request citing Parliamentary immunity.



A letter signed by the Deputy Director of Legal Services of Parliament said, “I am directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday 26th October 2021, and having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter.”

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament further directs that I refer you to the provisions of article 122 of the 1992 Constitution and to inform you that on Wednesday the 27th October, 2021 he referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, allegations of breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt by ACP Isaac Kojo Asante and ACP Eric Winful of the Accra Regional Police Command and the Adenta Divisional Command respectively.”







Professor Joseph Osafo, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', finds this trend very unfortunate.



"I would have preferred a different posturing from Speaker," he slammed.



He dreads it might embolden the youth to replicate the MP's behaviour.

He cautioned Parliament to be "careful so we don't institutionalize official lawlessness".



"We must be careful that, internally, we don't create any condition for our security to become so volatile, so vulnerable," he added as he wished the MP would honour the Police invite for interrogation.



