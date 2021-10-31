Madina MP's bodyguard interdicted for alleged misconduct

• Bodyguard for Madina MP has been interdicted

• He is accused of reckless driving and endangering lives



• The MP is the subject of a police invitation over recent protests he led



Police have announced the interdiction of the security detail assigned to embattled Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency.



An October 31, 2021, statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General of Public Affairs of the Service said, "Inspector Daniel Agbavor, has been interdicted for alleged misconduct."



The statement continued: "He is alleged to have recklessly driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, 25th October, 2021, in the Madina Constituency, directly endangering the lives of two Senior Officers and other civilians.

It said the conduct of the officer had been reported to the Police administration by the two Senior officers in question.



"The Parliamentary Protection Unit has been tasked to assign a new guard to the MP," the statement added.












