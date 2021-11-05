Madina constituency: Contractor moves to site to fix bad roads

Former MP for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface at site

Residents of Otinibi-Danfa in the La-Nkwantanang Municipality of the Greater Accra Region will heap a sigh of relief as the contractor has moved to the site with the assistance of the former Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface.

The contractor together with the former MP who lobbied for the repairs of the bad roads in the area on Thursday, November 4, 2021, moved to the site for work to begin on the roads.



Mr. Ebenezer Kwame Boadi, Chief Executive Officer of Keb Construction Limited speaking after he moved to the site said the decision to leave the site was caused by his materials being stolen from the site camp and the continuous rainfall in the area.



He said he started the work last year December but the problems of the continuous rains pushed him and the engineers out of the site.



He explained that the decision was taken by Feeder Roads, under the Ministry of Roads and Highways for him to return to the site when the rains are subdued.



The former MP on his part took the opportunity to thank the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Roads and Highways Minister for their support in having the contractor return to the site.

As MP, "I brought the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta to Madina three times for him to see for himself the levels of roads in the area that needed his attention,” he said.



According to him, when he brought the contractor to the site last year December during the elections, many were those who felt that it was because of the elections.



“When I lost the elections, I still went ahead to push for the contractor to come to the site to complete the job.”



There has been a raging controversy between the sitting National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis- Xavier Sosu, and the Ghana Police Service over the MP’s decision to assist some residents of the area to demonstrate over the state of the bad roads in the area.



The MP's action has led to a tussle between Parliament and the Police administration over the latter’s decision to have the MP arrested for his involvement in the said demonstration that led to the burning of tyres and blocking of the Aburi-Madina Highway.