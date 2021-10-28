Madina demo: Two Police Officers cited for contempt of Parliament

MP for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu

The Accra Regional Director of Police Operations, ACP Isaac Kwadzo Asante and the Adentan Divisional Commander, ACP Eric Winful have been cited for Contempt of Parliament and referred to the Committee on Privileges for further investigations.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin made the referral following a complaint by MP for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu.



The Speaker expressed his displeasure about the way some Police Officers have been violating the privileges of Members of Parliament from both sides of the House. According to the Speaker, “MP’s enjoy privileges because of the peculiarities of their office and these must be respected by all.’’



Mr. Xavier-Sosu had complained that on the 25th of October, he led his constituents to embark on a lawful demonstration to call on the government to fix the roads in the Constituency.

According to him, at a point, the two Police Officers led some junior officers to physically harass and embarrass him and attempted to even arrest him unlawfully. According to the MP, the Police also sought to prevent him from leaving the demonstration ground to attend a parliamentary meeting contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.



Earlier, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin had attempted unsuccessfully to challenge the procedure adopted by the MP in making his complaint. According to Mr. Afenyo-Markin, under the standing orders of Parliament, the MP ought to have given prior notice to the Speaker but there was no indication that was done.