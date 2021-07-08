Mahama’s 2020 running mate Prof Jane Naana storms T.B Joshua’s funeral with ‘big testimony’

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang dressed in all white lace fabric

The 2020 running mate of John Mahama Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been captured live at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)funeral of the late T.B Joshua giving a testimony about her spiritual relationship with him.

After John Mahama was elected flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he selected Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 presidential elections ahead of top contenders like Kwabena Duffour, Kwame Awuah-Darko, and Kojo Bonsu among others.



She was named after a meeting between the flagbearer and the National Executive Committee (NEC) at the NDC Headquarters on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Accra.



Insiders had said the decision to select her was “spiritual” than physical. Her appearance at the funeral of the powerful man of God will draw links to that rumour



Speaking at the SCOAN, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang dressed in all white lace fabric to celebrate the legacy of T.B Joshua said the man of God was her spiritual guide who was always available for those who needed him and served the cause of the needy and downtrodden.



The powerful, charismatic church leader who founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations SCOAN T.B Joshua was today laid to rest in a private event at the SCOAN Prayer Mountain to the church auditorium at The SCOAN, Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, Nigeria which is beamed live on Emmanuel TV.

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world.



Nigerian preacher TB Joshua was one of Africa's most influential evangelists. He died at the age of 57.



After his death, a post on his Facebook page, which has more than five million followers, said: "God has taken His servant".



Reports said he died on Saturday, June 6, 2021, shortly after conducting a live broadcast, but the cause of his death has not been made public.