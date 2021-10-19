Mahama Ayariga loses mother

The late Madam Charity Boya Abdulai

• Mahama Ayariga is MP for Bawku Central

• He is a fourth term MP for the constituency



• His late mother Charity Boya Abdulai died on Tuesday



The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has announced the death of his mother, Madam Charity Boya Abdulai.



In a short post on his Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP said his late mother passed away on the morning of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Accra.



The MP in his post shared old pictures of his late mother surrounded by himself and his siblings.



His post has since attracted several comments from his friends and followers on Facebook who have commiserated with the MP.

Ghanaian Professor of Accounting and private legal practitioner, Stephen Kwaku Asare (Azar) wrote, “Condolences, Mahama Ayariga. May she Rest In Peace.”



Mahama Ayariga (born 12 May 1974) is a lawyer and politician. He belongs to the National Democratic Congress party and was the Minister of Information and Media Relations and the Minister of Youth and Sports under the John Dramani Mahama administration.



