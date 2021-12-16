Mahama, Charlotte Osei were cursed by NPP members in 2016 – Hannah Bissiw slams hypocrisy

Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women's Organizer of NDC

Louisa Hannah Bissiw, National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has defended controversial statements she made recently about Member of Parliament of Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwo-Safo.

Bissiw in a viral video is heard invoking blessing on the MP and raining curses on her depending on the real truth surrounding whether or not Adwoa Safo was impersonated during a sitting of Parliament late last month.



Her words have attracted backlash from pro-NPP people both in traditional media and across social media but she, in turn, points at the hypocrisy that underlines the criticism.



Bissiw pointed to instances in 2016 when then-President John Dramani Mahama was serially cursed along with the then Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei.



According to her, unlike in her situation where she invoked blessings and curses depending on the truth of the issue at hand, Mahama and Mrs. Osei were subjected to outright curses by NPP members in the Ashanti Region particularly.



She was speaking to Captain Smart on the December 15, 2021, edition of the Onua Maakye programme that aired on Onua FM/TV with Captain Smart as the host.



What Bissiw said on the 2016 NPP curses

“In 2016, what did we not see in this country? Is it today the NPP knows invoking deities amounts to curses? You used goats and fetish priestesses, brought them to Bantama to slaughter goats and pour a libation of 20 bottles to curse Charlotte Osei and John Mahama.



“An NPP man in Belgium also invoked curses on John Mahama over the death of President Mills. Here in Asante Mampong, (NPP members) used goats, sheep, eggs and schnapps to beat NDC supporters in the Ashanti Region, didn’t we see that.



“Was Charlotte Osei not a human being, a woman, she doesn’t have a husband and kids. She was a tree so you invoked curses on her. I used the Bible and traditions, that is our court.



“If indeed she (Adwoa Safo) was there with or without ponds as we have been told, she will be blessed but if she lied on the floor of Parliament under oath, Ghana belongs to all of us and it was the blood of some people that our freedom was achieved,” she submitted.



News records indicate that the former EC chairperson after her dismissal in 2018 by the current president, addressed a press conference in which she enumerated some of the issues she had to deal with aside from her core mandate.



"Despite all the attacks, character assassinations, falsehoods, curses and the relentless plots and threats against my family and I over the past three years of my service as chair of the EC, I chose to remain silent and focused on delivering on my constitutional mandate to the best of my ability," excerpts of her statement read at the time.