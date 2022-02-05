Mahama, NDC never honored invitations to Atta Mills Institute's remembrance services - Anyidoho

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has disclosed that former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress never honored invitations to programs he organised in remembrance for the late President Atta Mills who died in 2012.



His comment comes on the back of the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial Heritage by the 2020 presidential flagbearer of the NDC.



JEAM shall be a “non-profit, independent, non-partisan organization anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability and his relentless quest for peace and a better society,” CEO Alex Segbefia noted at the event.

In an interview with Angel FM on Wednesday February 2, Anyidoho detailed the critical role he played during the tenure of late president.



He indicated his strong resolve in ensuring that the ideals of Professor Atta Mills were sustained.



To this end, the former Communications Director of Professor Atta Mills emphasized that the Atta Mills Institute, founded before JEAM Memorial Heritage, remained a market leader in preserving the ideals of the late president.



“Atta Mills Institute, we are market leaders. We have been there, we don’t pretend. Other people have come. Our motto is knowledge and integrity. Let them come if they also have integrity why not, because it was not in vogue to celebrate Atta Mills, if today they want to come and help celebrate him, we welcome them”.



Asked by host of the program if “they have never attended any of your programs”, Koku Anyidoho said; “I invite them. I have sent invitation to the former president; he has never attended. I have sent invitations to the headquarters, they do not attend”.

Anyidoho had earlier slammed the JEAM Memorial Heritage over colors used for the event in a Twitter tirade.



"Thieves!!! They are so INCOMPETENT!! They Stole the Green & White of the Atta-Mills Institute, and now running away to use blue because they have been badly exposed. They don't know what colours to use. Tweaaaaa!!!!"he tweeted on February 1.



Late President Atta Mills passed away on July 24, 2012 at the age of 68 years at the 37 Military hospital.