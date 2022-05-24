32
Mahama, NDC quiet because they started Achimota forest grabbing – Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu 2022 Former Aide to the late Sir John, Charles Owusu

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Aide to the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Charles Owusu says the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is quiet about issues regarding Achimota forest because, under his tenure, portions of land in the forest were grabbed.

Yesterday, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John’s will was leaked on social media.

In the will, it was realized that the former Forestry Commission CEO had allotted portions of lands in the Achimota Forest which the lands Minister has sworn heaven and earth that it’s not sold to his family members.

Reacting to the conversations generated by the will, Charles Owusu indicated that he wants to hear from the former President of Ghana on the raging issue.

He noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot talk about the issue because the same thing happened under their tenure.

“You know what is happening? The NDC is quiet because they did the same. So when this is happening under NPP, it’s no news. That’s why they are quiet. They did the same so there is no news. In Ghana, if you don’t think about yourself and say you want to make things right in the country, you’ll talk to no avail,” Charles Owusu said.

