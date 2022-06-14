Mahama, Ofosu-Ampofo too small to advise me – NDC’s Bin Laden brags

Former president John Mahama and NDC's national Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elections Director for Techiman South Constituency, Abdul Hamid Zakaria, a.k.a Bin Laden, has stated that no individual within the party can advise him to rescind his decision on the steps he has taken.

Recall that after the NDC lost the 2020 elections, Bin Laden alleged that, some NDC executives sold some votes to the New Patriotic Party, NPP, hence their defeat. NDC Communication Officer for Techiman South, Issah Mahmud on the other hand refuted Bin Laden’s allegations and indicated that he rather sold the votes.



Bin Laden who was unhappy with Mahmud’s assertion took the matter to court to provide evidence of his statement. Many executives within the party in the Bono East have asked Bin Laden to resolve the matter out of court.



But speaking on Akina FM in Techiman to settle the matter out of court, Bin Laden stated that not even the flagbearer of NDC, John Mahama, or the party’s national Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo can advise him to rescind his decisions.

“John Mahama, National Chairman (Ofosu-Ampofo) can’t force me to withdraw this case from court. In fact, they’re too small. What everybody should know is that this issue is not about the party, it’s about my personal reputation.” Bin Laden emphatically stated.



According to him, no individual can force him to settle the case out of court unless Issah Mahmud retracts his statement as well as apologise to him.



“If he says Alhaji Nuhu (Techiman South NDC Chair) is supposed to solve the problem then it’s not true. But if they’ll come to me and apologize for us to settle the case peacefully; I’m ready but nobody should try to force me, nobody should do that.”