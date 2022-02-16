Mahama accused of disrespecting the clergy

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Executive member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema East, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has accused former President John Mahama of courting the anger of the clergy for the NDC.

In a write-up following a meeting the former president had with leaders of the various Christian groups over the e-levy in Accra, Mr. Ashitey Adjei said the former President’s reported accusation of the clergy leaders of being hypocritical is not good for the NDC.



“This move by former President Mahama unnecessarily could court the anger of Christians for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because even though he is not, many people still regard Mahama as the leader of the NDC,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, “it was also disrespectful to have looked the men and women of God in the face and basically accused them of being two faced because in life, it is never a wise thing to disrespect men and women of God no matter how unhappy you are with them.”



The write-up comes after clergy groups – the Catholic Bishops Conference, Charismatic and Pentecostal Council, and the Christian Council – had met with the former President to urge him to ask the NDC to soften its stance on the e-levy.



These groups are said to have urged the former President to ask the party to compromise with the Akufo-Addo government over the e-levy which the NDC is vehemently kicking against, in the interest of peace and development.



However, Mr. Mahama who in the past has accused the clergy of keeping quiet over numerous ills of the NPP government and only finding its voice when the NDC comes under accusation is said to have used the meeting to reiterate his accusation of the clergymen as being hypocritical.

The clergymen are said to have refused to respond to the former President.



“In attacking the clergymen this way, Mr. Mahama had not been strategic because these men of God represent very large constituencies in this country – Christians constitute more than 70% of the population in Ghana,” Moshake wrote.



He pointed out that, “attacking these Christian leaders means attacking their followership who form the majority in the country. This is a recipe for losing the votes of Christians.”



According to Moshake, “the power and influence of preachers on their flock cannot be under-estimated and therefore Mr. Mahama’s attack was rather careless and reckless.”



The NDC firebrand, therefore, advised the former President to apologize for his attacks on the clergy.



“After all, hasn’t Mr. Mahama said he is a devout Charismatic Christian who worships with the Assemblies of God Church? How can he, a devout Christian, attack church leaders this way? Communication officers of Tema East who are supposed to correct Mr. Mahama to stop walking in his political mistakes, only talk about my unlawful suspension which was quashed by the Regional Executive Committee of NDC a long time ago, in fact, NDC is hungry for intelligent communication officers at the constituency level,” Moshake stated.