Mahama actually won 2020 election but Akufo-Addo used military, police to steal it – Afriyie Ankrah

NDC Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah insists the 2020 elections were stolen for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He indicated that when the NPP realized they were losing, they had to bring in their thugs who were clothed in Military uniforms to shoot at innocent people in order for them to be able to rig the election.



The astute politician made this known when he spoke on Accra-based TV3’s Key Points; a political show that airs on Saturday mornings.



He said “For us, the elections were stolen. When [the NPP] realised they were losing, they deployed thugs wearing military uniforms, some wearing beards with earrings and they went and shot innocent people and stole the votes.

“Those are the facts and the President of this republic has not been able to say anything about it,” he said.



Meanwhile, the NPP through its General Secretary insist that the party won the 2020 elections legitimately and that claims of rigging the elections are mere propaganda by the confused opposition party which could not even collate their figures during the election.