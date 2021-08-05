Mahama advises Akufo-Addo administration not to roll out new projects until completion of old ones

Former President John Dramani Mahama

• John Dramani Mahama says the government should not roll out new programmes

• He stated that, it will be better for the government to focus on completing abandoned projects



• Mahama made this known when he visited the Volta Region together with some Minority MPs



Former President John Dramani Mahama, has advised the Akufo-Addo administration to not roll out new projects, but instead focus on the old projects and complete them.



Speaking to the media during his recent visit to the Volta Region, Mahama observed that there are so many uncompleted projects by successive administrations that are dotted across the country which need completion.



“It’s a major problem; everywhere you go in the country you find projects left by previous governments that were not continued. That is why we said that when we come [back] into office, for the first year, we were not going to start new projects; we were going to use the resources to continue and finish all the projects that have been abandoned by previous governments,” Mahama stated.

“You don’t go building a new secondary school when you have a secondary school that has been abandoned. I think that is what [the] government should do; suspend new projects, spend the resources, and finish ongoing and existing projects.”



John Dramani Mahama added: “In everything, you prioritise, depending on how things are and I think that the plight of the people that we’ve seen here deserves some attention if the funds are available to continue this project.”



The former President expressed worry that the recent tidal waves incident had destroyed the homes of some residents in the Volta Region.



He joined the Volta Caucus in Parliament to visit the affected residents and presented some relief items to them.



Addressing residents of Agavedzi in the Ketu South constituency after he presented relief items including building materials to victims of the recent tidal waves devastation, Mahama assured the region of a comeback to wrestle power from the incumbent NPP.

“I want to take the opportunity through you, the people here, to thank all our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region for the strong support you showed for me in the 2020 polls. You didn’t disappoint me at all; you did your part and you did your best. And so I want to thank you.



“Let us not be disappointed and discouraged, they say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day. What we have to do is to focus on the party, selecting a flagbearer to lead us again and I’m sure by 2024 by the grace of God, NDC will come back into the office,” he said.



