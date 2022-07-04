Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong in race for NPP flagbearership

Assin Central MP slams all politicians from the north



Ken laments underdevelopment in north despite potential



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has averred that all politicians from the northern part of Ghana have failed their people in terms of development.



Agyapong, who is running to become flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, believes the amount of arable land in the north and its potential was far behind the level of development that the region merits.



In an interview on Sunyani-based Suncity Radio on June 24, 2022, Agyapong said irrespective of whatever role a politician holds or has held, if he or she was from the north, they must accept that they have failed their people.



The MP said when he becomes president, tourism and mechanized agriculture are two main areas he will tackle pointing out that the north had tourism potential and land for agriculture.

“Politicians in the north, they have failed the northerners. Read my lips, I am not afraid, I will tell you as it is. If you are indeed a northerner and you are from there and have been an MP, President or vice, you have failed.



“It is not about speaking English alone, let’s get to work, get down and work,” he stressed.



He went further to mention the names of the former President John Dramani Mahama and current VP Mahamudu Bawumia to make his point.



“I will beat Mahama hands down, because he has failed the north. If you bring Vice President, I will beat him. (Relative to digitization) he has done very well but I will beat him,” Agyapong added.



Mahama served as Vice President to the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills between 2009 – 2012 when his boss died. He served Mills’ remaining term and won the 2012 polls for his first substantive term.



He failed in his re-election bid in 2016, losing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He lost again to Akufo-Addo in the 2020 polls. Bawumia on the other hand has been VP to Akufo-Addo since 2017. He is widely rumoured to be interested in becoming flagbearer for 2024.

TWI NEWS



Some top politicians from the north include Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



