Mahama anticipates Akufo-Addo government to be ‘more disciplined’ in handling economy

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is positive that, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will manage the economy with tact going forward after the stagflation.

According to the National Democratic Congress leader, the economic crisis facing the nation are the attendant effects of the NPP government’s “bad policies”.



This, he implied, was responsible for the citizenry’s dashing hopes in the Akufo-Addo-led government.



At present, the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a programme to salvage the failing economy.



The pact between the two sides is anticipated to be signed before the end of 2022, according to the Managing Director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.



On the back of the engagement, however, Mr Mahama believes that the government have learnt their lessons and will be disciplined enough not to permit any more recessions.

He said in a statement sighted by Angelonline.com.gh that he was confident that “following the IMF programme, there would be more discipline in government’s handling of the economy”.



The statement issued after his engagement with the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Virginia E. Palmer, added that the reform by the government will rouse the peoples hopes and aspirations.



“Confidence will only be restored when people know that we are on a programme and that the government will not behave recklessly.”



The discussion between Mr Mahama and Madam Palmer bothered on the growing insecurity in the subsaharan region, investment in the local economy, the friction between the Electoral Commission and the NDC party among others.