Mahama as president chose slay queens over party - NDC executives

John Dramani Mahama

As the National Democratic Congress inches close to the holding of elections for its executives and next flagbearer, an executive of the Tema East Constituency branch of the party is reminding executives of a ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,’ injustice they suffered when former President Mahama was in power.

Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, in another release on happenings in the party, recalls how slay queens took centre stage in the beneficiary list of power while the party’s executives chomped bread of sorrows.



“While the party’s executives, especially those at the branch Constituency and regional levels were abandoned, slay queens that were nowhere to be found when we were fighting tooth and nail from the opposition, suddenly emerged.



“These slay queens were the ones who got the cars, the money and the shopping trips to Dubai and other luxurious places,” Moshake wrote.



“Therefore as we prepare to elect new executives and a new presidential candidate, those who know how painful it is to suffer under their own government must shine their eyes.



There is a saying that, “once bitten, twice shy” and also, “first fool is not a fool but second fool is indeed a fool.” Moshake wrote.

Mr. Ashitey Adjei, a plain-talking members of the NDC has been urging the party to elect a new leader after assessing that Mr. Mahama has lost any appeal that he used to have with voters.



But in his loud thoughts on happenings in the party, Moshake has not spared the former President, squarely blaming him for the current state of the NDC which in opposition appears weak against the ruling NPP.



A few people in the party have since come round to the point of view of the plain-talking Moshake, also calling on the NDC to drop Mr. Mahama for the next election in 2024.



But according to Moshake, “such people should do more than just call for the dropping of Mr. Mahama; they should translate their position in resistance against him if they are Constituency and branch executive members.



Mr. Mahama’s alleged entanglement with slay queens was a topical campaign message that the ruling NPP exploited very much during the 2020 election campaign; especially after Kumawood actress, Ms. Tracy Bokaye and hiplife singer, MzBel, had been heard in a leaked tape mentioning a Mr. Mahama’s name as a sugar daddy of sorts.

It is not clear if this Mahama was the former President but that conversation between the two ladies led to the coining of the nickname, “papa no.”



“The last thing that the NDC and its hardworking executives need for 2024 is another ‘Papa No’ who will abandon everybody and spray money that the party will need to run its activities to slay queens. Mr. Mahama and his brother have benefited from the NDC so much, but they will never remember constituency and branch executives during Christmas, Easter and Ramadan.



Only Dr. Kwabena Duffuor showed love to the branches in 2016” Moshake wrote.